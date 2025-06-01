Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Holdings Raised by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 20.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Cencora were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cencora by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cencora by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Cencora by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cencora by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cencora by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $251.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.18.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.06, for a total transaction of $520,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,249.24. The trade was a 9.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 4,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total transaction of $1,107,191.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,934,326.20. The trade was a 21.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,223 shares of company stock worth $12,369,767. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of COR opened at $291.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.60. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $218.65 and a one year high of $309.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $284.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.61.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.35. Cencora had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 328.62%. The company had revenue of $75.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Cencora’s payout ratio is 25.52%.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

