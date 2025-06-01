Summit Global Investments Acquires New Stake in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. Summit Global Investments owned about 0.11% of Intrepid Potash as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 274.3% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intrepid Potash

In other news, major shareholder Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 26,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $748,203.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,138,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,658,088.08. This represents a 2.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 180,765 shares of company stock valued at $5,858,599 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Intrepid Potash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on Intrepid Potash from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th.

Intrepid Potash Stock Performance

NYSE:IPI opened at $37.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.58 million, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.04. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $39.01.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $97.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.34 million. Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 16.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intrepid Potash Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

