OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Shares Sold by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments trimmed its position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 53.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,250 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,231 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 196.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in OFG Bancorp by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of OFG Bancorp from $53.50 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on OFG Bancorp from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on OFG Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered OFG Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Maritza Arizmendi sold 5,000 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $207,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,630,196.80. The trade was a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OFG Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE OFG opened at $41.16 on Friday. OFG Bancorp has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $47.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.53.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.02). OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

OFG Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

