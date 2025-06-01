Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Stock Position Lessened by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 655.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 395.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $49.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.25. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.70.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1044 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

