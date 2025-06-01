Summit Global Investments Reduces Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Summit Global Investments cut its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 49.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,486 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 18,824 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Comcast were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 203.4% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, April 28th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 target price on Comcast in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.10.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $34.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The firm has a market cap of $129.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.68.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.43%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.