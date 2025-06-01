Summit Global Investments Sells 21,758 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Summit Global Investments lessened its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 74.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,617 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 21,758 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Tapestry were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 519 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new position in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Tapestry by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 963 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Tapestry from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Tapestry from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tapestry

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $114,550.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,922 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,693.36. The trade was a 3.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $3,256,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,447,446.80. This represents a 25.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $78.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.20. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.23 and a 12 month high of $90.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

Tapestry Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.