BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Shares Sold by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments lowered its position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,815 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in BlueLinx were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in BlueLinx by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlueLinx in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in BlueLinx by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in BlueLinx by 352.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in BlueLinx in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BXC opened at $66.98 on Friday. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.55 and a 1 year high of $134.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.95. The firm has a market cap of $537.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.85.

Several analysts have recently commented on BXC shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $119.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Loop Capital lowered their target price on BlueLinx from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on BlueLinx from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised BlueLinx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlueLinx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

