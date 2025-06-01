GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 88,430 Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) by 17,305.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,430 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $132,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCI. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new stake in HCI Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCI Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

HCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of HCI Group from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Compass Point raised HCI Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $148.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.25.

Shares of HCI Group stock opened at $168.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.61. HCI Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.65 and a 1 year high of $176.40.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.86. HCI Group had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 34.17%. The company had revenue of $216.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HCI Group, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.47%.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

