First Hawaiian Bank Grows Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 111 Capital purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $540,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Finally, GHE LLC lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $6,433,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,003,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,778,072.24. This trade represents a 1.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Peterson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total value of $4,213,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,645. This trade represents a 78.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 311,340 shares of company stock worth $25,932,562. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $77.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on SEI Investments from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on SEI Investments from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

SEI Investments Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of SEIC opened at $84.97 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $62.38 and a 52-week high of $87.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $551.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.76 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 25.51%. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.30%.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

