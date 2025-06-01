Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CEO Sells 6,914 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 6,914 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.39, for a total transaction of $2,215,176.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 796,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,041,974.04. This trade represents a 0.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $326.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.01 billion, a PE ratio of 208.22 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $97.55 and a 52 week high of $327.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.13.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVNA. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler set a $340.00 price target on Carvana and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Carvana from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $852,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carvana by 251.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Carvana by 0.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 41.5% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 27.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 529,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,728,000 after buying an additional 114,526 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

