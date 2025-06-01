CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Holdings Boosted by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 992 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth about $1,166,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 236.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have commented on CYBR. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $485.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.71.
CyberArk Software Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $380.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.09 and a beta of 0.99. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $225.88 and a 1-year high of $421.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $348.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.73.
CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $317.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.57 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CyberArk Software Profile
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CyberArk Software
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Near 52-Week Lows, These 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Are Worth a Look
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 3 Overlooked Dividend Plays for Income in Volatile Times
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- AXON: Competition Intensifies as Motorola Makes $4.4B Acquisition
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.