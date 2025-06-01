MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Buys 608 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,285,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,005,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,201 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,867,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,481,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,379,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,672 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $47,179.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,450,783.80. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sarah Youngwood sold 14,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $1,102,179.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,398,253.92. This trade represents a 20.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,616 shares of company stock worth $1,813,598 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NDAQ. UBS Group reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $83.30 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.28 and a 52-week high of $84.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.28. The firm has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

