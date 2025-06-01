Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 445.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,859 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2,890.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 902.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 233.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 763.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Cfra upgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho set a $40.00 price target on Super Micro Computer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.63.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $39.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.36. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $101.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In other news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $2,949,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,900,127.98. The trade was a 43.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

