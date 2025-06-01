The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Director Ana Arsov Purchases 3,000 Shares

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) Director Ana Arsov bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$94.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$283,470.00.

Ana Arsov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 11th, Ana Arsov bought 3,483 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$80.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$279,475.92.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

TSE:TD opened at C$95.01 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$73.22 and a one year high of C$95.10. The company has a market cap of C$166.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$86.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$83.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. National Bankshares set a C$80.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$90.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$88.67.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

