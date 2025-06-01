First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Stake in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Standex International were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Standex International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,333,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Standex International by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 38,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,218,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Standex International by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Standex International by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Standex International by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Standex International news, Director Barbara Joanne Edwards sold 355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $55,426.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,087.67. This trade represents a 6.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Price Performance

SXI opened at $151.39 on Friday. Standex International Co. has a 12-month low of $128.85 and a 12-month high of $212.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.03. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $207.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Standex International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SXI. Roth Capital upgraded Standex International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Standex International from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.33.

Standex International Profile

(Free Report)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

See Also

