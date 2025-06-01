First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 14,296 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 180.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,296 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,432,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,533,000 after purchasing an additional 12,986,310 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,635,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527,902 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,599,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,381,000 after acquiring an additional 316,633 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,205,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Pinterest by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,701,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.
Pinterest Stock Up 0.3%
Pinterest stock opened at $31.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.57 and its 200 day moving average is $31.21. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $45.19.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PINS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Pinterest from an “overweight” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.26.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pinterest
Insider Activity at Pinterest
In other Pinterest news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 6,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $219,766.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 254,211 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,831.35. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $3,212,552.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,414 shares in the company, valued at $264,788.58. This trade represents a 92.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,066,426 shares of company stock valued at $34,835,253 over the last 90 days. 7.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Pinterest
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pinterest
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Near 52-Week Lows, These 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Are Worth a Look
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 Overlooked Dividend Plays for Income in Volatile Times
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- AXON: Competition Intensifies as Motorola Makes $4.4B Acquisition
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.