First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 14,296 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 180.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,296 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,432,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,533,000 after purchasing an additional 12,986,310 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,635,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527,902 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,599,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,381,000 after acquiring an additional 316,633 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,205,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Pinterest by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,701,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Stock Up 0.3%

Pinterest stock opened at $31.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.57 and its 200 day moving average is $31.21. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $45.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $854.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.49 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 8.10%. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PINS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Pinterest from an “overweight” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.26.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 6,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $219,766.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 254,211 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,831.35. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $3,212,552.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,414 shares in the company, valued at $264,788.58. This trade represents a 92.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,066,426 shares of company stock valued at $34,835,253 over the last 90 days. 7.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

