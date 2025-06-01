Bowman & Co S.C. Lowers Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Bowman & Co S.C. lowered its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $94.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.08 and a one year high of $99.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.89.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3134 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

