Bowman & Co S.C. Has $1.33 Million Position in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC)

Bowman & Co S.C. cut its position in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. owned 0.08% of Nicolet Bankshares worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NIC. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 748.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. 43.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nicolet Bankshares Price Performance

NIC stock opened at $122.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.76. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.01 and a 1 year high of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Nicolet Bankshares Increases Dividend

Nicolet Bankshares ( NYSE:NIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.14. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $89.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.08 million. Research analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Nicolet Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 15.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nicolet Bankshares

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, Director Robert Bruce Atwell sold 6,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $717,343.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,583.60. This represents a 15.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total transaction of $34,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,441,868.68. This trade represents a 0.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,192 shares of company stock worth $1,153,667. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th.

Nicolet Bankshares Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

