Allied Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,831 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 247,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 98,158 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $716,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $9,544,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,192,000 after buying an additional 242,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

GBCI stock opened at $41.58 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.48 and a 52-week high of $60.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.79.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 8th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GBCI shares. Raymond James set a $45.00 target price on Glacier Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 28th. Stephens upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

