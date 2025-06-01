Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Has $5.30 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Diversified Enterprises LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $161.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.39. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $139.38 and a 1-year high of $176.83. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

