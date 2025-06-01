Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BND opened at $72.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.62. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.10 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2364 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

