DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Bought by Bowman & Co S.C.

Bowman & Co S.C. raised its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,054 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in DexCom by 266.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 337 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 433 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Cfra Research raised shares of DexCom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.32.

DexCom Stock Up 1.3%

DXCM stock opened at $85.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 60.11, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.69. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $57.52 and a one year high of $120.48.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, EVP Jereme M. Sylvain sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.83, for a total value of $516,810.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,002,636.06. The trade was a 4.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 6,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $526,320.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,329,843.31. The trade was a 5.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,110 shares of company stock valued at $6,103,505 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

