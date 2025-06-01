Allied Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,916 SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 37,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 23,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.1%

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $39.75 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $40.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.87.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

