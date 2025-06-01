Bowman & Co S.C. Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Bowman & Co S.C. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,302,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,507,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 21,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

VTHR opened at $259.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $213.11 and a one year high of $272.04.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.7719 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

