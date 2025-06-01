Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.55 Million Stock Position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,238 shares during the quarter. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF accounts for 2.2% of Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $6,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,288,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,586,000 after acquiring an additional 732,516 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 1,049,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,356,000 after buying an additional 21,617 shares during the last quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 847,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,297,000 after buying an additional 410,593 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 526,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,211,000 after buying an additional 41,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 436,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after buying an additional 43,011 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VRIG opened at $25.05 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12 month low of $24.79 and a 12 month high of $25.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day moving average of $25.09.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.1102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This is an increase from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

