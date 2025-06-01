Arjun Kampani Sells 5,277 Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Stock

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) insider Arjun Kampani sold 5,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $158,151.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 569,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,071,091.82. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of RKLB opened at $26.65 on Friday. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $33.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.03 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.73 and a 200-day moving average of $23.40.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 51.76% and a negative return on equity of 39.47%. The firm had revenue of $122.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 525,018 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,387,000 after purchasing an additional 45,889 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 1st quarter valued at $1,150,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 257,590 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 68,573 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in Rocket Lab USA by 1.0% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 67,584 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the first quarter valued at about $179,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RKLB. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Rocket Lab USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $14.35 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.18.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

