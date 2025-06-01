Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.06 Million Holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares during the quarter. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF comprises about 1.4% of Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $4,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 45.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Price Performance

ICSH stock opened at $50.68 on Friday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $50.29 and a twelve month high of $50.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.55.

About iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

