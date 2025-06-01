Best Oil Stocks To Watch Now – May 29th

e.l.f. Beauty, C3.ai, ServiceNow, Exxon Mobil, and Chevron are the five Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks are publicly traded equity shares of companies involved in the exploration, production, transportation, refining and marketing of crude oil and its derivatives. By buying oil stocks, investors gain exposure to the financial performance of the oil industry and to fluctuations in global crude-oil supply, demand and pricing. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

e.l.f. Beauty stock traded up $20.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,266,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,671. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.35 and a 200-day moving average of $92.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 65.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $49.40 and a one year high of $219.77.

C3.ai (AI)

C3.ai, Inc. operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Shares of AI traded up $5.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.00. 42,818,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,816,247. C3.ai has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $45.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.99.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NOW traded down $5.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,015.55. 844,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,165. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $637.99 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $892.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $975.64. The company has a market capitalization of $210.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.69, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.29. 6,886,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,410,898. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.02. The company has a market capitalization of $440.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Chevron stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $137.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,138,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,795,165. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Chevron has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83.

