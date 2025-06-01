Leisure Stocks To Watch Today – May 29th

Trip.com Group, NetEase, Apollo Global Management, Pool, VICI Properties, MGM Resorts International, and Ambarella are the seven Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Leisure stocks are shares of companies whose primary business involves travel, tourism, entertainment or recreational activities—such as hotels, cruise lines, theme parks, resorts and sports or gaming operators. Because their revenues depend heavily on consumers’ discretionary spending and free-time activities, these stocks tend to be sensitive to economic cycles, travel trends and seasonal demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Trip.com Group stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.58. 1,661,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,918,843. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.37. Trip.com Group has a 52 week low of $38.23 and a 52 week high of $77.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

NetEase (NTES)

NetEase, Inc. engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.52. 820,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,460. NetEase has a 12 month low of $75.85 and a 12 month high of $126.81. The company has a market capitalization of $78.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.37.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

NYSE:APO traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $131.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,932,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.54. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $95.11 and a 1-year high of $189.49. The firm has a market cap of $75.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67.

Pool (POOL)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Shares of POOL traded up $1.81 on Thursday, hitting $300.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,180. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $307.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.03. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $284.28 and a fifty-two week high of $395.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20.

VICI Properties (VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Shares of VICI Properties stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $31.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,642,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,970,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.74. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.65 and a 200-day moving average of $31.06.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

NYSE MGM traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $31.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,544,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,753,187. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $47.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.91 and its 200-day moving average is $33.52.

Ambarella (AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

NASDAQ AMBA traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $62.50. The company had a trading volume of 694,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.24 and its 200-day moving average is $63.43. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $38.86 and a 1-year high of $85.15.

