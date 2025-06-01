GAMMA Investing LLC Has $145.37 Million Stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 56,237.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,105 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $145,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of INSP opened at $138.04 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.00 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 79.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Activity at Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.33. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $201.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,360. This represents a 1.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $195.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $233.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.91.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

