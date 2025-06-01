California State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.59 Million Stock Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 195,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,411 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Bath & Body Works worth $7,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 1.5%

BBWI opened at $28.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.87. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $52.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.96.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

Bath & Body Works declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBWI has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $39.00 price objective on Bath & Body Works and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

