Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 1,136.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 174,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,584 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $22,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dorman Products by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,028,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $392,372,000 after buying an additional 91,361 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dorman Products by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 597,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,341,000 after buying an additional 8,830 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Dorman Products by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,241,000 after buying an additional 43,811 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Dorman Products by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,954,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,495,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dorman Products

In other news, Director John J. Gavin sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.19, for a total transaction of $380,451.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,837.08. This represents a 26.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donna M. Long sold 742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total transaction of $96,741.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,779.72. This represents a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

Dorman Products stock opened at $129.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.92 and a 200-day moving average of $127.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.86. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.05 and a 1-year high of $146.60.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $507.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.09 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 16.95%. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

