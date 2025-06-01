California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $8,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LBRDK. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth $563,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 331.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 228,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,060,000 after purchasing an additional 175,300 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 458.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 223,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 972,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,707,000 after purchasing an additional 32,376 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $93.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.98. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $49.38 and a one year high of $104.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.07% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $256.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

