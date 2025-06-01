MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Reduces Holdings in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB reduced its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BATRK. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 256.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,690,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,948 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 2,414,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,373,000 after purchasing an additional 618,887 shares during the last quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves during the 4th quarter worth about $10,751,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 456,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,447,000 after purchasing an additional 139,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 263,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,075,000 after purchasing an additional 121,360 shares during the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Atlanta Braves from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Atlanta Braves stock opened at $40.56 on Friday. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.46 and a 12-month high of $44.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.56 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.27.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $47.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.87 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli bought 1,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.45 per share, with a total value of $67,304.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,754.40. The trade was a 6.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deretta C. Rhodes sold 767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $31,423.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at $127,498.64. This represents a 19.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 124,632 shares of company stock valued at $5,159,623. Insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

About Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

