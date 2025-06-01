California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $7,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 12.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,008,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,863,000 after acquiring an additional 228,800 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deepwater Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC now owns 95,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,888,000 after purchasing an additional 29,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $91.99 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.88 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $267.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.03 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 20.43%. Onto Innovation’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Monday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $110.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Onto Innovation from $230.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.86.

Onto Innovation Company Profile



Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

