B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,576 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in OGE Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,413,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $883,311,000 after buying an additional 203,129 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,174,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,701,000 after purchasing an additional 844,679 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,182,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,554,000 after purchasing an additional 258,989 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,562,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,933,000 after purchasing an additional 807,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,364,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,845,000 after purchasing an additional 15,415 shares during the period. 71.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE Energy Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE OGE opened at $44.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.50 and its 200 day moving average is $43.50. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.84 and a twelve month high of $46.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.59 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 14.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.4213 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OGE shares. Barclays increased their price objective on OGE Energy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Argus raised OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider William H. Sultemeier sold 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $302,841.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,835.92. This represents a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donnie O. Jones sold 11,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $500,125.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,643.92. The trade was a 20.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

