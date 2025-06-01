Insider Selling: The Real Brokerage Inc. (TSE:REAX) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

The Real Brokerage Inc. (TSE:REAX – Get Free Report) Director Tamir Poleg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.80, for a total value of C$144,900.00.

Tamir Poleg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 19th, Tamir Poleg sold 20,000 shares of Real Brokerage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.12, for a total transaction of C$122,360.00.

On Thursday, May 15th, Tamir Poleg sold 20,000 shares of Real Brokerage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.16, for a total transaction of C$123,200.00.

On Monday, May 12th, Tamir Poleg sold 10 shares of Real Brokerage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.05, for a total transaction of C$60.48.

On Tuesday, April 15th, Tamir Poleg sold 100 shares of Real Brokerage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.44, for a total transaction of C$643.57.

On Wednesday, April 9th, Tamir Poleg sold 200 shares of Real Brokerage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.40, for a total transaction of C$1,280.28.

On Monday, March 24th, Tamir Poleg sold 51,520 shares of Real Brokerage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.49, for a total transaction of C$334,478.14.

On Friday, March 21st, Tamir Poleg sold 568 shares of Real Brokerage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.41, for a total transaction of C$3,638.84.

On Monday, March 17th, Tamir Poleg sold 25,000 shares of Real Brokerage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.62, for a total transaction of C$165,522.50.

On Monday, March 3rd, Tamir Poleg sold 245 shares of Real Brokerage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.86, for a total transaction of C$1,681.09.

The firm has a market cap of C$435.92 million, a P/E ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 0.74. The Real Brokerage Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.41 and a 1-year high of C$2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About Real Brokerage

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It offers brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company provides agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run the business. It operates in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Canada.

