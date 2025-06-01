Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Short Interest Update

Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 805,000 shares, a growth of 49.5% from the April 30th total of 538,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,050.0 days.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Traton in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Traton SE manufactures and sells commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates in Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light- to heavy-duty trucks for distributors, long-distance vans, and construction vehicles, as well as city buses, and intercity and travel coaches; bus chassis, commercial trucks, and diesel engines; and school and commercial buses under the IC Bus brand.
