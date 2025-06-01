TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CTO Sells $117,891.48 in Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) CTO Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total transaction of $117,891.48. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 32,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,741.28. This represents a 4.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jeffery Jon Hayward also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 20th, Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 183 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $15,829.50.

TNET opened at $83.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.91. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.43 and a fifty-two week high of $116.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.16.

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.32. TriNet Group had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 200.82%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from TriNet Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.84%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TNET shares. TD Cowen cut shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNET. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $456,581,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,585,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,822,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,229,000 after buying an additional 1,398,573 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 11.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,123,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,242,000 after buying an additional 225,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 24.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,021,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,203,000 after buying an additional 394,847 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

