EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Sells $123,333.60 in Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 12,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $123,333.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,439,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,667,859.40. The trade was a 0.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 29th, Eric Richard Remer sold 1,425 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $14,250.00.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,803 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $107,597.88.

On Wednesday, May 14th, Eric Richard Remer sold 1,381 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $15,218.62.

On Tuesday, May 13th, Eric Richard Remer sold 23,119 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $260,319.94.

On Tuesday, April 29th, Eric Richard Remer sold 17,839 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $179,281.95.

On Thursday, April 24th, Eric Richard Remer sold 2,412 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $24,602.40.

On Tuesday, April 22nd, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,807 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $106,557.02.

On Thursday, April 17th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,134 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $71,482.68.

On Tuesday, April 15th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,366 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $83,910.98.

On Wednesday, April 9th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,149 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $76,682.09.

EverCommerce Stock Down 0.3%

EVCM opened at $10.02 on Friday. EverCommerce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.78 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $142.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVCM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in EverCommerce by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in EverCommerce during the fourth quarter worth $694,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 49,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 133,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 61,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.36.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

