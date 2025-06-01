Insider Selling: Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Chairman Sells 5,608 Shares of Stock

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) Chairman James Chao sold 5,608 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $124,329.36. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,011. This represents a 40.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

James Chao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 29th, James Chao sold 3,700 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $81,770.00.

On Wednesday, May 28th, James Chao sold 4,600 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $101,660.00.

Westlake Chemical Partners Price Performance

Shares of WLKP opened at $22.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.72 million, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.46. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 1-year low of $21.19 and a 1-year high of $25.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.39.

Westlake Chemical Partners Dividend Announcement

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.24). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $237.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $296.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.4714 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 558,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,933,000 after purchasing an additional 28,430 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 8,424 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 103,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $1,874,000. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $1,856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company’s ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, such as propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

