Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Taisei Stock Performance
Shares of TISCY opened at $14.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.23. Taisei has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $14.60.
About Taisei
