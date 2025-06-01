Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Taisei Stock Performance

Shares of TISCY opened at $14.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.23. Taisei has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $14.60.

Get Taisei alerts:

About Taisei

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction, and real estate development businesses in Japan. The company constructs offices, commercial facilities, factories, schools, hospitals, tunnels, bridges, dams, railways, expressways, etc.; and engineers production facilities and development facilities for pharmaceutical and logistics fields.

Receive News & Ratings for Taisei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taisei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.