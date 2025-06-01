Trans-Lux Co. (OTCMKTS:TNLX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Trans-Lux Co. (OTCMKTS:TNLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Trans-Lux Stock Performance

TNLX stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of -0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.44. Trans-Lux has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $0.95.

Trans-Lux Company Profile

Trans-Lux Corporation engages in the design and manufacture of digital display solutions and fixed digit scoreboards. It operates in two segments, Digital Product Sales; and Digital Product Lease and Maintenance. The Digital Product Sales segment sells indoor and outdoor digital product signage products.

