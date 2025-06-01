Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Table Trac Trading Down 2.5%

OTCMKTS TBTC opened at $4.65 on Friday. Table Trac has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $4.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.03.

Table Trac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%.

About Table Trac

Table Trac, Inc designs, develops, and sells casino information and management systems in the United States, Australia, Japan, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. The company offers Table Trac, an information and management system that automates and monitors the operations of casino table game operations, as well as adds functionality to related casino system modules for guest rewards and loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions, administration/management, vault/cage management, and audit/accounting tasks.

