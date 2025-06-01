Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Cummins comprises approximately 1.5% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,374,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 10.6% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 38,220.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,191,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,276 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Cummins by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Cummins by 319.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI opened at $320.84 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.02 and a 12-month high of $387.90. The stock has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $303.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.76.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 36.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $410.00 to $431.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $420.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $451.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $357.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cummins

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John H. Stone bought 1,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $332.08 per share, for a total transaction of $332,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,607.28. This trade represents a 69.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.