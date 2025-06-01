Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) EVP Sells $204,155.04 in Stock

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) EVP Bret A. Conklin sold 4,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $204,155.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,754.34. This represents a 7.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

NYSE:HMN opened at $43.44 on Friday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a twelve month low of $31.81 and a twelve month high of $44.44. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.77.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $416.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

Horace Mann Educators announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 50.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HMN shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Horace Mann Educators has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 336.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 53,961 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,209,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,239,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

