BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Director Purchases $199,404.00 in Stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) Director Steven L. Ortega bought 1,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $114.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,404.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,258.60. This trade represents a 25.21% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Up 2.1%

NYSE BJ opened at $113.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.14. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.33 and a 12 month high of $121.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.65.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,268,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,775,000 after acquiring an additional 504,958 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,366,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,219,000 after purchasing an additional 35,130 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 65.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,186,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,415 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 29.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,228,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,393,000 after purchasing an additional 741,782 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 199.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,986,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $129.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.12.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

