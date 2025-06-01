Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Position Cut by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Jones Lang LaSalle makes up 1.3% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,468,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 373,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,474,000 after acquiring an additional 214,087 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 25,132.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 212,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,671,000 after acquiring an additional 211,617 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,916,000 after purchasing an additional 199,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at $29,271,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $222.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.33. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $194.36 and a 1 year high of $288.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.29. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $340.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $327.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

