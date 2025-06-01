Peoples Bank KS Takes Position in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE)

Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXE. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at $36,507,000. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $446,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of EXE stock opened at $115.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.41 and a beta of 0.46. Chesapeake Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $81.66 and a 12 month high of $117.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.88.

Chesapeake Energy Dividend Announcement

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:EXE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 2.74%. Research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Corporation will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $93.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $133.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chesapeake Energy

In related news, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.50 per share, for a total transaction of $248,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,730,577.50. This represents a 2.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

