Peoples Bank KS Decreases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Peoples Bank KS reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EnRich Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 196.4% in the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $185.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. The company has a market capitalization of $327.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.37. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.83 and a 52 week high of $218.66.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 296.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $12,359,426.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,183,398.72. This represents a 52.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AbbVie from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 target price (down previously from $210.00) on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.95.

View Our Latest Report on AbbVie

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.